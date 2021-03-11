Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Short Interest Down 86.5% in February

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DOMR remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust alerts:

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Company Profile

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company acquires and holds various overriding royalty interests burdening proved natural gas properties located in the Pottsville coal formation of the Black Warrior Basin, Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. As of December 31, 2014, its underlying properties consisted of 34,212 gross acres of land that contained 502 wells that were producing gas.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.