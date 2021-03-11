Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Short Interest Down 86.5% in February

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DOMR remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Company Profile
