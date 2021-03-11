Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 11th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPUKY remained flat at $$9.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPUKY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

