Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 11th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPUKY remained flat at $$9.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPUKY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

