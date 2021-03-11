Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,497,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,759 shares of company stock worth $16,478,979 over the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Domo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Domo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. Domo has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

