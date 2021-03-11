Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Domo makes up 10.4% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Domo worth $50,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 661.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,759 shares of company stock worth $16,478,979 over the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOMO traded up $4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

