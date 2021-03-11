Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.47–0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.5-57.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.33 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -1.63–1.53 EPS.

Domo stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.43.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares in the company, valued at $634,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,759 shares of company stock valued at $16,478,979 over the last 90 days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

