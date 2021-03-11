Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.63–1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.42 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.47–0.43 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 597,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,479. Domo has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.43.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,497,765.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares in the company, valued at $634,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,759 shares of company stock valued at $16,478,979 in the last 90 days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

