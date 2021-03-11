Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller Sells 1,489 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 1,489 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $22,111.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.20. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.19.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.