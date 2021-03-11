Donut Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Donut token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $212,726.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.67 or 0.00499464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00064113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00053711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00071834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.00564169 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072971 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

