Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCMF. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Dr. Martens stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

