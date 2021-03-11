Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 312. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

