DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $73.00 at Macquarie

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

