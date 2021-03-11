Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Hits $0.0046

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00051555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.62 or 0.00709612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00066576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003444 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.