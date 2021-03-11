DragonVein Price Hits $0.0519 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $1.60 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 28% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.41 or 0.00954221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.00 or 0.00327224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026385 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.