Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $333.29

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.29 ($4.35) and traded as high as GBX 380.60 ($4.97). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 371.20 ($4.85), with a volume of 913,677 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRX. Barclays raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 382.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.41%.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

