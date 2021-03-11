Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.73

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.73 and traded as high as C$21.53. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.14, with a volume of 253,155 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.73.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.