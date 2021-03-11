Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 31.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

DRQ opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.78 million. Research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

