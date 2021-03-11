Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Short Interest Down 85.6% in February

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the February 11th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,857,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKAM traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 13,966,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,760,391. Drinks Americas has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer.

