Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,608 shares of company stock worth $754,372. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $58,473,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $59,989,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.