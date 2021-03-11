DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.09

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.085 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

NYSE:DTE opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.37. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

