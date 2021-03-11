DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,678. DTF Tax-Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

