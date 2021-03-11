DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE DTF opened at $14.40 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

