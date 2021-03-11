DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $878,025.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $93.30 million and $878,025.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for $90.27 or 0.00156518 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.47 or 0.00503662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $335.06 or 0.00580970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,033,559 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

