Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.82.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust
