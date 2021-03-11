Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

