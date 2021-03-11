Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.