Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.85. 64,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.