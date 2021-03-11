Duluth (DLTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $427.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.78. Duluth has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Duluth alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.