Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report $274.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.40 million and the lowest is $266.30 million. Duluth reported sales of $259.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $656.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.10 million to $662.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $701.03 million, with estimates ranging from $672.20 million to $729.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 9.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,763,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.