DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

KTF remained flat at $$11.51 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,596. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

