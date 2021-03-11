DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.
KTF remained flat at $$11.51 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,596. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
