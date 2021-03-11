DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 362.3% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,765,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,597 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 79,077 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58,381 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KTF opened at $11.51 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

