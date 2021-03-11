DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.
KSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.40.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
