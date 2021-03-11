DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

KSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

