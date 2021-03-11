Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.01

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.01 and last traded at $94.85, with a volume of 2738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

