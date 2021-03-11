Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a growth of 512.1% from the February 11th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from $51.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

DYNDF opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

