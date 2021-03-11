Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,907,000 after buying an additional 171,632 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -177.51 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. UBS Group downgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

