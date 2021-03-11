Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of HNI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HNI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HNI by 41.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

