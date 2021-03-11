Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

