Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,760 Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.