Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,238 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group stock opened at $176.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

