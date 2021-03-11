Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 2,646 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $66.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.