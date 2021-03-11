Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 239,689 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BXS opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

