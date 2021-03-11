Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.