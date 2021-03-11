Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $184.42 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $188.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.22.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

