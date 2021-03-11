Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

