Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

VAC stock opened at $184.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $188.56.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

