Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 10,515 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $123.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

