Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 12,467 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,095,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,005,000 after purchasing an additional 118,856 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.04, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

