Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 14,378 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

NYSE:AFG opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $117.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

