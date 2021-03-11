Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

