Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

