Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $311.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.14 and its 200-day moving average is $361.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $276.34 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

