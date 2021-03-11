Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 188.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,604,000 after acquiring an additional 733,154 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,426,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

NYSE WWW opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

